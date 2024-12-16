ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay an official visit to Egypt from December 18 to 20. The Prime Minister will attend the 11th Summit of the Group of Eight (D-8) which is being held in Cairo.

According to a Foreign Office spokesperson, prior to the summit, Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar will attend the 21st meeting of the D-8 Council of Ministers on December 18. The theme of the 11th D-8 Summit will be “Investing in Youth and Supporting Small and Medium Enterprises: Shaping the Economy of Tomorrow”.

The Prime Minister will highlight the importance of investing in youth and small and medium enterprises at the summit to help build a strong and inclusive economy, create employment opportunities, promote innovation and develop local businesses.

The Prime Minister will express Pakistan’s strong commitment to the objectives of the D-8, emphasize the importance of promoting partnerships for mutual benefit and prosperity, and cooperation in the sectors of agriculture, food security, and tourism.

The Prime Minister will also attend a special session, themed “Humanitarian Crisis and Reconstruction Challenges in Gaza and Lebanon.” He will consider the situation arising from the Israeli aggression in the Middle East, highlight Pakistan’s principled position on the Palestinian issue, and emphasize the need for peace in the Middle East. During the summit, the Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with other participating leaders.