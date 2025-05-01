Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif met with former captain of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team and prominent cricketer Sana Mir.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated Sana Mir on her inclusion in the International Cricket Council’s Hall of Fame and appreciated her performance as the captain of the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team.

The Prime Minister said that under the leadership of Sana Mir, the Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team has achieved significant successes and has made Pakistan famous all over the world. It is hoped that she will play an active role in providing training to new talent in cricket with her experience.

She said that the government is trying to promote talent on the basis of merit in every field of sports. Providing equal opportunities and facilities to men and women in every field of sports, including cricket, is among our priorities.

Sana Mir thanked the Prime Minister and said that I am trying my best to represent Pakistan fully in the World Cricket Association and ICC. It is hoped that the government will take steps to create more opportunities for cricket grounds and the promotion of new talent in Pakistan, especially for women’s cricket.

Sana Mir also gave suggestions for further promotion of cricket in Pakistan, especially women’s cricket.