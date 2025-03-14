ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif met with Hangu-based football player Muhammad Riaz, appreciating Riaz Hussain’s courage and determination, and provided financial assistance of Rs 2.5 million.

The Prime Minister said that Pakistan’s young workforce is a valuable asset of the country, providing all kinds of facilities to Pakistani players and resources for them to compete at the international level is among the top priorities of the government.

The Prime Minister told Muhammad Riaz that you are a talented player of the nation and your talent will not be wasted. The Prime Minister urged Muhammad Riaz to continue playing and play an active role in the promotion of football in Pakistan. He directed that Muhammad Riaz be given a job in a federal institution of his choice.

The Prime Minister presented a check of Rs 2.5 million to Muhammad Riaz and said that the country’s prominent players should be given jobs in government institutions according to their capabilities, and steps should be taken to promote sports in the country.

The Prime Minister said that a strategy should be formulated for the welfare of athletes representing Pakistan at the international level and to provide them with sustainable employment opportunities, and that the youth should actively participate in sports and other healthy activities.

Muhammad Riaz thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for the financial support and the steps taken for the welfare of athletes and the promotion of sports.