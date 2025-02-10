Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has left Lahore for the United Arab Emirates along with a Pakistani delegation.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will pay a two-day official visit to the United Arab Emirates on February 10 and 11 at the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Ruler of Dubai, to attend the World Government Summit.

The Prime Minister will attend and address the World Government Summit being held in Dubai. Along with meetings with the leadership of the United Arab Emirates, he will also meet the heads of government of various countries who have come to attend the summit.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the United Arab Emirates after assuming the office of Prime Minister. During the visit, the Prime Minister will also meet Pakistanis living in the UAE and the business community and investors in the UAE.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Khawaja Asif, Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Sardar Owais Khan Leghari, Atta Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi are also accompanying the Prime Minister.