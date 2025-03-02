Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting regarding the supply and price control of sugar in the country, in which he directed the authorities to take strict measures to control the prices of sugar.

According to the report, the meeting was briefed on sugar production, in which it was informed that there is currently an abundant stock of sugar in the country, fair price shops have been established at the provincial level to sell sugar at cheap rates, vigorous measures will be taken to completely eliminate sugar smuggling and strict action will be taken against smugglers.

The provincial chief secretaries briefed the meeting that action will be taken against illegal hoarding of sugar, in this regard, the administration will work diligently at the district level.

Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister said that providing food and beverages to the public at cheap rates is the top priority of the government. In the past months, the government has taken strict action against sugar smuggling, which has helped in eliminating sugar smuggling.

The Prime Minister directed to take strict measures to control sugar prices and take strict action against the elements involved in sugar hoarding.

The Prime Minister directed to formulate a strategy for the supply of sugar and other food items at reasonable prices during the holy month of Ramadan and said that the federal and provincial governments should work together to ensure the supply of food items to the common man at affordable prices.

Shahbaz Sharif said that no negligence will be tolerated in the control of prices of sugar and other essential commodities during the holy month of Ramadan.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Federal Minister for Industries and Production and National Food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain, and senior government officials concerned. The chief secretaries of all four provinces were present in the meeting via video link.