ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to stop the counterfeiting of medicines and take legal action against those involved, and has also directed the launch of mobile hospitals for health facilities in the outskirts of Islamabad and other parts of the country.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding health sector reforms, where the Prime Minister directed the establishment of an international-level drug testing laboratory in Islamabad to ensure world-class quality of medicines in the country.

The Prime Minister has directed the launch of mobile hospitals to provide health facilities in the outskirts of Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and Balochistan, and an operation against counterfeit medicines in the country in cooperation and consultation with the provincial governments.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that counterfeiters cannot be allowed to play with human lives, a comprehensive plan should be formulated and presented for the development of the pharmaceutical sector and better regulation in cooperation with the provincial governments.

He said that immediate action should be taken against the officers facilitating counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical sector in DRAP, and an international standard drug testing laboratory should be established in Islamabad to ensure the world-class quality of medicines.

He said that research in the pharmaceutical sector should ensure an increase in the export of medicines and the Prime Minister directed to accelerate the implementation of the reform program in the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan.

During the meeting, steps should be taken on a priority basis to ensure the appointment of relevant experienced experts with good reputation in the Policy Board of DRAP on merit, and to make the Drug Pricing Committee effective and strong.

In the meeting, the Prime Minister was informed about the progress on the ongoing reforms in the health and pharmaceutical sectors and was informed that the registration system for medicines manufactured in the country under the digital system is in the final stages of implementation, consultations are underway on the National Medicines Policy, which will be submitted for approval soon.

The meeting was also briefed on the appointment of 94 new drug inspectors for drug testing and the performance review of the existing 25 drug inspectors. The Prime Minister directed to ensure transparency in the process of appointment of new drug inspectors.

It was informed on this occasion that the current volume of drug exports from Pakistan is $500 million, while the Ministry of Health is taking steps to increase exports through reforms, including provision of research facilities.

It was further informed that the establishment of an export directorate in DRAP to increase the exports of domestic drugs is also in the final stages.

The Prime Minister was also briefed on the steps taken by the Ministry of Health to increase the capacity of the sector and harmonize it with international standards to further promote exports of surgical instruments.