ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the federal and provincial governments should work together to ensure the provision of food and beverages to the common man at affordable prices, and directed to formulate a strategy for the provision of food and beverages at reasonable prices during the holy month of Ramadan.

A meeting of the federal cabinet was held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif at the Prime Minister House, Islamabad. Talking to the participants of the meeting, the Prime Minister said that the provision of food and beverages to the people at affordable prices is the top priority of the government.

The Prime Minister directed to formulate a strategy for the provision of food and beverages at reasonable prices during the holy month of Ramadan. He also directed the federal and provincial governments to work together to ensure the provision of food and beverages to the common man at affordable prices.

The Federal Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Education and Technical Training, approved the appointment of Dr. Hassanul Amin of BS-21 as Director of the National Institute of Pakistan Studies, Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. The Cabinet was informed that his appointment has been made on merit under a transparent system.

The Federal Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Finance, approved the appointment of Ms. Tahira Raza as a non-executive member of the State Bank of Pakistan for a period of five years. The Federal Cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, approved the Interfaith Harmony Policy and Religious Tolerance Strategy.

The Cabinet was informed that a sub-committee of the Cabinet has reviewed the Interfaith Harmony Policy and Religious Tolerance Strategy and submitted its recommendations to the Cabinet. Under this policy, dialogues and conferences will be organized regarding religious tolerance and a public awareness campaign will also be launched. An action plan for the protection of the rights of religious minorities is also part of the said policy. Under the strategy of religious tolerance, steps will be taken to prevent hateful content and literature and a plan of action will be prepared to resolve various sectarian conflicts.

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, approved the appointment of Ms. Leila Elias Kalpana and Ms. Satwant Kaur as women members in the Abandoned Waqf Property Board.

The federal cabinet, on the recommendation of the Revenue Division, approved the signing of the preliminary draft of the Convention between the Government of Pakistan and the Government of Iraq for the Elimination of Double Taxation on Income Tax and Capital and for the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Tax Evasion.

The Federal Cabinet ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee held on February 3, 2025. The Federal Cabinet ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Legislative Cases held on February 7, 2025. The Federal Cabinet ratified the decisions taken in the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State-Owned Enterprises held on February 11.