Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed to ensure the speedy implementation of IT training projects and has ordered to reach the ICT training portal to as many people as possible and expand the project to all provinces, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the report, a press release issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said that a review meeting was held with Huawei Technologies under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif regarding the provision of ICT training to three hundred thousand youth of Pakistan. The meeting was attended by members of a delegation from Huawei Technologies.

The meeting discussed various measures to equip the youth with digital skills and provide world-class training in the IT sector. The meeting reviewed the implementation of agreements signed with Huawei Technologies in China last year.

The Prime Minister said that youth have a key role in the promotion of technology and the digital revolution, the government is providing all possible support to equip the youth with modern skills, Huawei’s ICT training program will help the youth in finding employment, including increasing IT exports.

Representatives of Huawei Technologies expressed their commitment to an innovative training program in Pakistan, Huawei Technologies will provide training to the youth in artificial intelligence (AI), cyber security, cloud computing and other modern technologies under this initiative.

The Prime Minister was informed that 300,000 Pakistani youth will be provided online training, for this purpose, the ICT training portal will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, Huawei Technologies has so far provided training to 20,315 students.

Under the program, students, trainers and those working in ICT technologies are being up-skilled. The master trainers trained by Huawei Technologies will provide training to the youth at the local level.

