ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has directed strict action against sugar hoarders and those responsible for artificially increasing the price of sugar by creating a shortage.

A review meeting was held in Islamabad today under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif regarding the consumption and supply of sugar and its provision to the common man at fixed prices. Federal Ministers Nazir Tarar, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahad Khan Cheema, Ali Pervez Malik, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar and relevant high officials as well as Chief Secretaries of the four provinces participated in the meeting through video link.

The Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the consumption and supply of sugar and the current prices in the meeting. The Prime Minister has said that no one will be allowed to hoard sugar, gamble on prices and artificially increase it. A crackdown should be conducted against illegal profiteers and hoarders and a report should be submitted.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the concerned authorities to keep a close watch on the consumption and supply of sugar and to coordinate with the sugar mills to monitor the consumption and supply of sugar.

The Prime Minister said that there is ample supply of sugar in the country, those who artificially create an atmosphere of crisis should be brought to justice. He said that the common man will not be allowed to be exploited by the mafia during the blessed month of Ramadan.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister directed the Chief Secretaries of the four provinces to ensure the supply of sugar to the public at the fixed price.