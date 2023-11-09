ISLAMABAD, November 9, 2023 – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar conducted a bilateral meeting with President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan during the 16th Summit of the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

The discussions primarily focused on the progress in bilateral relations, with particular emphasis on trade, defense, and energy sectors.

Prime Minister Kakar warmly welcomed the announcement of direct flight operations by Azerbaijan Airline (AZAL) to Pakistan, viewing it as a positive step forward in enhancing people-to-people interactions and bolstering two-way business and tourism.

Additionally, the leaders engaged in dialogue regarding shared challenges, such as Islamophobia and climate change, while highlighting the crucial role of ECO in promoting regional cooperation and collective prosperity. The meeting also addressed global and regional developments, including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and the ongoing Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

Prime Minister Kakar reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, particularly concerning the issue of Karabagh.