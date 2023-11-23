ISLAMABAD — Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering commitment to combatting terrorism, pledging relentless efforts until the total eradication of this scourge from the country.

In response to the heinous terrorist attack in Razmak, North Waziristan, the Prime Minister issued a statement expressing profound sorrow and extending heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyred Lance Naik Ehsaan Badshah and Lance Naik Sajid Hussain.

“Condemning in the strongest terms the recent terrorist attack in Razmak, we stand in solidarity with the families of our brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice,” Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar remarked in his statement.

He further emphasized the immeasurable sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army and Law Enforcement Agencies in safeguarding the nation, acknowledging their selfless contributions as paramount for the country’s survival.

“Our soldiers’ sacrifices remain supreme and unforgettable. The entire nation stands proud of our martyrs and remains steadfast in supporting their families during this challenging time,” stated Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, underscoring the nation’s unwavering respect and gratitude for the bravery exhibited by the fallen soldiers.

The Prime Minister’s resolve to intensify efforts in combating terrorism echoes the collective determination of the nation to eliminate this menace and ensure lasting peace and security across Pakistan.

As the country mourns the loss of its valiant soldiers, the government remains resolute in its commitment to uproot terrorism and preserve the nation’s peace and stability.