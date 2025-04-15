ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister announced the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis and the allocation of quota for their children in domestic universities.

Addressing the convention of overseas Pakistanis, the Prime Minister said that overseas Pakistanis will be considered filers, their children will be given a five percent quota in all chartered universities and a 15 percent quota in medical universities.

He also announced the establishment of special courts for overseas Pakistanis on this occasion and said that they will be given the facility of attendance through video link.

He said that in March, overseas Pakistanis sent a record $4.1 remittances, if you people continue to send like this, the country will progress further.