LAHORE: For the past several days, the cost of chicken meat has been rising abnormally in many parts of the nation, exposing the administrative oversight of the province and district administrations over food pricing.

People were observed leaving chicken outlets, particularly in Lahore, empty handed as vendors lamented a shortage of chicken from wholesalers and poultry farms. After the situation was made public and chicken feed and soybean feed started to disappear from the market, the price of broiler chicken meat skyrocketed.

On January 5, the Pakistan Poultry Association has already organised nationwide demonstrations against the broiler chicken price increases.

The association’s spokesperson announced that its members would gather near Thokar Niaz Baigh and hold a protest in order to press for the fulfilment of their requests.

According to him, an unannounced ban on the import of soybeans and other raw materials had nearly resulted in the disappearance of chicken feed from local markets.

The representative claimed that for the previous two and a half months, ships carrying raw materials had been required to pay a daily fine of $400,000.

The cost of broiler chicken meat per kilogramme increased to Rs524 in Lahore and other parts of Punjab, a rise of Rs5 per kilogramme.

In Lahore, chicken flesh costs more than Rs550 per kg. In Multan, Karachi, and other places across the nation, the cost of chicken flesh has also increased.