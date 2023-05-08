ISLAMABAD: The price of petrol is projected to fall significantly if the first shipment of Russian oil arrives in Pakistan later this month.

Khawaja Asif Mehmood, the information secretary for Pakistan Petroleum, told the media that a price decrease of Rs100 per litre was anticipated. This will come as a huge comfort to the general public as the current price of the product is over Rs 280 per litre.

The third week of May, he added, will see the arrival of a ship carrying Russian oil, which would then be processed in domestic refineries before being sold on the market.

He emphasised that there were two refineries in the nation and said that more facilities to handle incoming oil should be established.

According to reports, Pakistan, which is struggling with dire economic circumstances, will receive a discount of up to $18 per barrel on the initial delivery.