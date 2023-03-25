ISLAMABAD: The gold prices began to rise in tandem with the inflation rate. In comparison to the selling price of Rs201,900 a day earlier, the price of 24-karat gold per tola climbed by Rs5,600, reaching a new high of Rs207,500 on Friday.

In addition, the cost of 10 grammes of 24-karat gold increased by Rs4,801, rising to Rs177,898 from Rs173,097. In contrast, the cost of 10 grammes of 22-karat gold decreased, falling to Rs163,073 from Rs158,672.

While the price of ten grammes of silver grew by Rs17.15 to Rs1,903.29, the price of a tola of silver jumped by Rs20 to reach Rs2,200.

The price of gold surged by US $58 on the international market, reaching a new high of $1,997 per ounce on Friday, up from its previous selling price of $1,939 the day before.