KARACHI: On Tuesday, domestic gold prices dropped in accordance with the negative trend in the global market.

According to data from the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold per tola dropped by Rs 1,100 to finish at Rs 214,200, while the price of 10 grammes of 24 carat gold decreased by Rs 943 to close at Rs 183,642.

The cost of the valuable metal fell by $9 to reach $1,92 per ounce on the world market.

The price of silver, however, remained constant at Rs. 2,650 and Rs. 2,271.94, respectively.