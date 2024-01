The price of gold has decreased by Rs 300 per tola across Pakistan.

After a decrease of 300, gold is being sold for 2 lakh 13 thousand 900 rupees per tola in the country.

The price of 10 grams of gold has decreased by 257 rupees to 1 lakh 83 thousand 385 rupees.

On the other hand, the price of gold in the global market decreased by $2 to $2,018 per ounce.