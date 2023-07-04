ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) said on Tuesday that fuel charges would be adjusted for the final quarter (April–June) of the fiscal year 2022–23, resulting in a Rs1.25 per unit price rise.

On May 24, the governing body released the reserved decision regarding petitions submitted by the power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Customers who use power will pay the extra amounts on their bills for the months of July, August, and September. Lifeline customers will not be affected by this rise in the power tariff under the heading FCA, but power distribution companies (DISCOs) will separately reflect the increase in the cost of electricity on their customers’ bills over the course of the following three months.

Separately, as part of a recently reached loan agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the federal government is set to raise the electricity bill by Rs3.50 per unit.

According to reports, the federal government will decide whether to raise the power rate all at once or in stages. If the cost per unit is raised by one rupee, customers will bear an additional burden of Rs 100 billion.