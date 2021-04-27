LAHORE: Price of 20kg wheat flour bag in Punjab has reached Rs 1,020, said Flour Mills Association on Tuesday,

Provision of cheaper flour in Lahore to be closed from tomorrow as the government has seized flour mills’ wheat quota. “We are purchasing 40kg wheat bag from open market at Rs1,900 and compelled to jack up the flour prices,” said chairman Flour Mills Association. He further said, from tomorrow price of a 20kg wheat flour bag in Punjab would be Rs1,020.

On Monday, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had directed to review the entire supply chain from farmer to end-consumer for basic commodities to ensure that farmer is paid well and the consumer gets the maximum relief. He gave these directions while chairing a meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee in Islamabad.

The Finance minister also urged provinces to chalk out a firm plan for monitoring of prices and availability of stock of basic commodities at Ramadan Saasta Bazaars to facilitate general public in Eid shopping which largely takes place during the last week of Ramadan. He further directed to keep the prices of basic commodities in check during the Eid holidays.