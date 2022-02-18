ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday regretted that the attitude of tendering no apology after publishing fake news by any daily was against the principle of the freedom of expression.

He, in a tweet, stressed the need for preventing the spread of fake news based on bogus social media accounts and contents.

He was of the view that it was not for the first time that the Daily Dawn had filled the front page with a story based on fake social media contents, referring to an item about fuel prices published on February 17.

“Till to-date no apology has been tendered, and this attitude is against the freedom of journalism,” he said and remarked, “See the (fake) news on the front page and see where the apology is published.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the daily had published a story on the front page based on the fake account of the Finance Ministry’s spokesman.

Earlier, the minister said the daily had also published a fake media law and an editorial.