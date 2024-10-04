It is encouraging that Afghanistan’s neighboring countries are aligning their voices on the vital issue of terrorism originating from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan. During the third meeting of the Quadrilateral group on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Iran, China, and Russia called on the Afghan Taliban to take verifiable actions against terrorist organizations operating from its soil. This forum, distinct from the Quad alliance (US, India, Japan, and Australia), named terrorist groups like IS, Al Qaeda, the East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), and also included Pakistan’s concerns over the TTP and BLA.Pakistan has long expressed concerns about the Taliban’s inability or unwillingness to prevent these militant groups, particularly the TTP, from using Afghan soil to orchestrate cross-border attacks. This meeting’s significance lies in the fact that Afghanistan’s other neighbors now also recognize the urgency of the issue. The statement from the Quadrilateral group stressed that the Afghan authorities must take tangible steps to eradicate terrorist groups and ensure Afghan territory is not used to destabilize the region. Furthermore, it explicitly condemned recent TTP attacks in Pakistan, particularly in Bannu and Bisham.There are essentially two methods to deal with terrorism in Afghanistan. The first is the unilateral use of military force, as the US and its allies demonstrated in 2001. This strategy ultimately resulted in the Taliban’s return to power in Kabul, showing the ineffectiveness of counterterrorism measures imposed from the outside. The second approach, which the Quadrilateral group is favoring, involves continuous diplomatic pressure on the Taliban to confront the terrorist groups within their borders. The tone of the latest statement from Afghanistan’s neighbors reflects a tougher stance on militancy.While it is true that the Taliban leadership remains deeply ideologically driven, with reluctance to sever ties with militant organizations, there are pragmatic elements within their ranks. Engaging these factions diplomatically may help reduce the influence of violent groups. Moreover, Afghanistan’s desire to engage in trade, particularly with regional powers like China, presents an opportunity to leverage economic incentives. The Taliban must understand that regional cooperation and economic benefits are incompatible with tolerating terrorism. Only by effectively managing these internal threats can Afghanistan hope to stabilize its relations with its neighbors and secure long-term peace in the region.