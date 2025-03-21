ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a remission for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day and Eid ul Fitr.The president granted a remission of 180 days for both occasions in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution and Rule 15-A of the Rules of Business.

However, the remission would not be applicable on the prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities.The reduction in sentences would be applicable on the male prisoners of over 65 years age and female prisoners of over 60 years age, who have completed one-third of the sentence.

The juvenile prisoners, who have completed one third of their sentence, would also be entitled for the remission.