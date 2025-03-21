ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has approved a remission for the prisoners on the occasion of Pakistan Day and Eid ul Fitr.The president granted a remission of 180 days for both occasions in sentences exercising his powers under Article 45 of the Constitution and Rule 15-A of the Rules of Business.
However, the remission would not be applicable on the prisoners involved in murder, espionage and anti-state activities.The reduction in sentences would be applicable on the male prisoners of over 65 years age and female prisoners of over 60 years age, who have completed one-third of the sentence.
The juvenile prisoners, who have completed one third of their sentence, would also be entitled for the remission.
Hasan Nawaz shines as Pakistan outclass New Zealand by nine wickets
AUCKLAND: Hasan Nawaz played an unbeaten innings of 105 runs helping Pakistan outclassed New Zealand by nine wickets in third...Read more