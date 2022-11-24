Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, and President Arif Alvi met in Zaman Park in Lahore on Thursday afternoon to discuss the key military brass appointments.

The summary for the appointments has been given to the president, but he has not yet signed it. He allegedly plans to make a decision after his discussions with the PTI leader are over.

Lieutenant General Asim Munir will be the next army chief, while Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will be the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, according to a report that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif gave to the president earlier today (CJCSC).General Qamar Javed Bajwa, the current Chief of Army Staff (COAS), will retire on November 29. Lt Gen Munir will take his place. Lt Gen Mirza will succeed General Nadeem Raza.

The PTI leadership met earlier to deliberate the crucial appointments, with Khan serving as the meeting’s chairman. The meeting also included PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry, and PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar.After the nominees were made public, the defence minister anticipated political maturity from the PTI leadership regarding the significant military appointments.

President Alvi has received the advice, Asif tweeted. Imran Khan must now decide whether he wants to strengthen or politicise the institution of the nation’s defense.

Asif made his statement after the PTI leader made it clear that he would be consulted after receiving the summary and that he would “play within the law.”