President visits quarantine centre at Taxila

ISLAMABAD, Mar 30 (NNI): President Dr Arif Alvi Monday visited a

quarantine centrE established at the University of Technology, Taxila

and reviewed available health facilities for the patients of coronavirus

infection.

During the visit, First Lady Begum Samina Alvi also accompanied the

president, a press release said.

The president also visited the control room and inquired from the

medical staff about the health and care facilities for the patients.

The district administration authorities briefed that the facility could

accommodate about 600 patients and all the required steps had been taken

for the proper care and treatment of patients.

The medical staff deputed at the quarantine centrE have also been

provided with the protective gear.

The president expressed his satisfaction over the available health

facilities at the centre and stressed for effective care of the infected

people during their stay.

During the president’s visit, all the precautionary measures including

social distancing were strictly observed.