President urges world to take notice of Indian oppression in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD : President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged the world community to take notice of Indian oppression in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He expressed these views while talking to the President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Gabriela Cuevas Barron who called on him in Islamabad Monday. The President Dr. Arif Alvi said that the people of IIOJK are in extreme misery as India has unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent people, which is a clear violation of UN resolutions. He expressed the confidence that IPU would play its role to protect the rights of the people of IIOJK. Speaking on the occasion, Gabriela Cuevas Barron, who is also senator for Maxico, said that her country wants to work with Pakistan to promote closer ties in areas of mutual interest. Both sides emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral relations in all fields to the mutual benefit of the people of Pakistan and Mexico. The President expressed the hope that the visit of the President of IPU to Pakistan would help strengthen parliamentary relations between the Parliament of Pakistan and IPU member parliaments. The meeting was also attended by the Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, and Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi.