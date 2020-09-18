President stresses to expose Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K

countries. Speaking to Ambassador-designate of Pakistan to Sweden, Zahoor Ahmad, the President said that Pakistan attached importance to its ties with Sweden and wanted to further enhance bilateral cooperation with ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi says the real face of India needs to be exposed as it had unleashed a reign of terror against the innocent population of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and other minority groups. He made these remarks during meetings with Pakistan’s Ambassadors-designate to Austria and Sweden, who made separate calls on him, in Islamabad on Thursday. The President asked the Ambassadors-designate to highlight atrocities and human rights violations by the Indian security forces in IIOJ&K at various fora during their interactions with dignitaries, a press release issued by the President Media Office here said. Talking to Ambassador-designate to Austria, Aftab Ahmad Khokhar, he said that Pakistan highly valued its ties with Austria which were based on commonality of views and mutual respect. The President asked the Ambassador to make endeavors to promote high level contacts and increase volume of bilateral trade between the two countries. He asked the Ambassador to encourage Austrian companies to invest in different sectors like agriculture, thermal and renewable energy. The President also appreciated the Austrian contribution in establishing the Institute of Applied Sciences and Technology in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He urged the Ambassador to make efforts to enhance linkages between universities of the two Sweden in different fields. He asked the Ambassador to make concerted efforts to enhance trade, economic and vocational training cooperation between the two countries. NNI