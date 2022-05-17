<!-- wp:image -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image"><img src="https:\/\/www.app.com.pk\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/05\/uploads986011dr-arif-alvi-1-e1651574152911.png" alt="President"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>ISLAMABAD:President<a href="https:\/\/dailythepatriot.com\/" class="rank-math-link"> Dr Arif Alvi <\/a>on Tuesday telephoned the families of the soldiers who were martyred in the May 14 terrorist attack in North Waziristan and paid tribute to their valour.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>The President spoke to the families of <a href="https:\/\/dailypakistan.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">Sepoy Qasim Maqsood<\/a>, Sepoy Uzair, and Lance Havaldar Zubair Qadir.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>President Alvi also called the families of Sepoy Muhammad Sirajuddin who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty in South Waziristan on April 26.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>He prayed to Allah Almighty for grant of elevated ranks to the <a href="https:\/\/rozenews.com.pk\/" class="rank-math-link">souls of the martyrs <\/a>and patience to their families.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->