ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has instructed COMSATS University to permit its student, whose enrollment had been cancelled, to complete his education.

Hammad bin Zain’s admittance to COMSATS had been cancelled after three and a half years of study there, at a time when he had already finished seven of the eight semesters.

Zain’s admittance from the year 2017 was cancelled, according to a statement from the press office of the President’s secretariat, on the grounds that he was ineligible since he didn’t receive the necessary marks.

President Alvi was quoted in the statement as stating, “It was surprising that the administration of the university could make such a huge error by admitting him and then informing him, after a lapse of 3.5 years, that he was not eligible for admission.”

He claimed that the student carefully finished the semester course and dutifully paid his required fees for eight semesters.

Justice required COMSATS to make amends by enabling the student to finish his degree program, he continued.

The decision was made in light of a complaint Zain had made over the federal ombudsman’s rulings. Zain had complained to the Ombudsman about COMSATS, claiming that it was the university’s duty to verify his eligibility and that, had he not met the standards, he should have been refused admission in 2017.

While recognising Zain’s representation, the president overturned the federal ombudsman’s ruling by noting that the student was enrolled in the BS (Business Administration) program and had previously finished the first three years of his degree program.

“The student should not be made to suffer for the negligence committed by the institution’s management because there was no charge of misrepresentation against him,” remarked President Alvi.

He instructed the university administration to reactivate Zain’s enrollment and report compliance to the federal ombudsman, pointing out that the student’s time, money, and efforts will be wasted as a result of the cancellation of his admission.