Islamabad:The President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the mausoleum of Imam Bukhari in Samarkand. Verses from the Quran were recited.

“Today, in the holy month of Ramadan, we find ourselves in this blessed place. We express our gratitude to the Almighty for granting us the opportunity to witness these sacred days in peace and tranquility. May peace and prosperity prevail in our country, and all good initiatives come to fruition. We are developing this complex to be worthy of the great merits of our ancestor, Imam Bukhari. Let it become not only a place of pilgrimage, but also a center of enlightenment, education, and spiritual guidance”, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The Mausoleum of Imam Bukhari is a sacred site for the entire Islamic world. On the initiative of the Head of state, a new large-scale memorial complex is being constructed here to accommodate the needs of numerous pilgrims.

The complex spans an area of 44 hectares. The construction of a majestic mausoleum and a mosque capable of holding 10,000 worshippers has already been completed. Four minarets, each 75 meters high, lend a particular sense of monumentality to the complex. A museum, covered galleries, and administrative and auxiliary buildings have also been erected.

Finishing works are underway, incorporating national traditions and a warm color palette. Hadiths from “Sahih al-Bukhari” will be inscribed on the facades and walls of the iwans.

In addition, the construction of more than 20 hotels with a total capacity of 2,000 guests and walking alleys is planned.

This year, Uzbekistan will widely commemorate the 1,155th anniversary of the birth of Imam Abu Mansur al-Maturidi. In accordance with a Presidential Resolution, the restoration and improvement of his mausoleum in Samarkand has been scheduled.

The project for the upcoming works was presented.

According to the plan, a congregational mosque for 1,500 worshippers and an administrative building will be constructed at the site. The complex will also include a library, a conference hall, an innovative museum, and facilities for specialists. A parking area and ablution facilities will be provided for pilgrims.

Imam Abu Mansur al-Maturidi lived when divisions within the Islamic world were deepening, and various sects were spreading. He devoted his entire life to defending the true Islamic faith and promoting enlightenment. His works, such as “Ta’wilat al-Qur’an” and “Kitab at-Tawhid”, became the spiritual foundation of the Sunni tradition of Islam, which advocates moderation and tolerance.

The President emphasized that al-Maturidi’s ideas remain relevant today and instructed that the great scholar’s legacy be thoroughly studied and widely promoted. He also directed that all necessary conditions be created for visitors to the complex.

Another noble project is improving the sacred site of Mahdum A’zam in Oqdaryo district. Originally from what is now the Kosonsoy district, this eminent Sufi scholar was one of the leading mentors of the Naqshbandi tariqa. After a long life devoted to pursuing knowledge and faith, he found his final resting place in Samarkand region.

This site also attracts many pilgrims. For their convenience, a three-story parking facility and ablution area are planned near the mausoleum of Mahdum A’zam.

Places associated with the lives and contributions of other great scholars, thinkers, and saints who originated from the land of Samarkand will also be gradually restored and developed.

In recent years, thanks to the development of modern infrastructure meeting international standards, the city of Samarkand has become a regular venue for high-level events – summits, international conferences, and congresses.

The “Great Silk Road” tourist complex, constructed in 2022 on the initiative of the President, marked an important milestone in strengthening Samarkand’s status as an international center and gave new momentum to its development.

Today, the Head of state visited the International Tourism Center to review ongoing construction and improvement works and the conditions created on site. Several projects are being implemented within the complex to expand amenities and improve service quality for foreign delegations and tourists.

In particular, a modern concert hall with an area of 1,150 square meters and a seating capacity of 100 is currently under construction on the center’s premises. This new cultural venue will be equipped with high-quality acoustic systems.

The President recommended creating additional facilities for hosting foreign delegations and holding bilateral meetings.

During the visit, the Hokim of Samarkand reported to the Head of state about the region’s socio-economic development and ongoing projects.

It is worth noting that Samarkand is again set to host major international events this year. Preparations are underway for the first “Central Asia – European Union” summit, the Climate Forum, the “Central Asia – GCC” summit, and the 43rd session of the UNESCO General Conference.

Following his visit to Samarkand, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Hazrati Khizr Memorial Complex and paid tribute to the First President of the country, Islam Karimov, by visiting his mausoleum.

Verses from the Quran were recited, and a du’a was offered.

Honoring the deceased, maintaining cemeteries, and showing respect for the memory of ancestors are important spiritual values of our people. The mausoleum, built on the initiative of the President, has become a place of pilgrimage and a symbol of deep reverence. During the blessed month of Ramadan, such acts of kindness take place throughout the country.