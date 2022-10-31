MANILA: After Tropical Storm Nalgae ploughed through the Southeast Asian nation over the weekend, killing at least 98 people, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is scheduled to fly over flood-affected areas on Monday to assess the damage.

The country’s disaster service reported that Bangsamoro, an autonomous province in the south, recorded more than half the fatalities, frequently as a result of rain-induced landslides.According to the agency, 69 individuals were hurt while 63 people were reported missing.

A dispatch stated that 22 persons are still missing and that the Bangsamoro region was responsible for 53 deaths.Strong winds and heavy rains caused $757.84 million ($13.07 million) in damage to infrastructure, while losses to agriculture were estimated at 435.46 million pesos.

On Monday, Marcos is planned to perform airborne inspections of submerged settlements in the province of Cavite, which is close to the city of Manila. The leader has expressed horror at the death toll, notably in Bangsamoro’s Maguindanao province.

Nalgae, which struck the Philippines five times, was anticipated to exit the country later on Monday and travel to southern China.The Philippines experiences 20 typhoons annually on average, and frequent landslides and floods are attributed in part to the intensification of tropical cyclones.