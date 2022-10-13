ASTANA: On the eve of the sixth CICA Summit in Astana, Kazakhstan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. The meeting covered topics related to fostering bilateral cooperation and shared interests.The region’s tranquilly, according to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, depends on the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

He stated Pakistan wants better relations with India, but it depends on India when speaking at the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia’s 6th Summit on Thursday in Astana, Kazakhstan. There won’t be lasting peace unless Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir are stopped.

Under the pretence of democracy, India is utilising military force in occupied Kashmir.According to the PM, there is no question that the tremendous rains and flooding that have submerged a third of Pakistan are due to global warming and climate change.

Preliminary estimates show that the calamity has caused losses of more over thirty billion dollars, he said.The government has collected all of its resources, according to the prime minister, for rescue, relief, and rehabilitation..

Even though Pakistan contributes less than 1% of the world’s carbon emissions, Shehbaz Sharif said that we are among the 10 nations that are most adversely harmed by climate change.