Why is the head of state uncertain that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would deliver on its commitment, reiterated yesterday, that elections will take place by the end of January? Since President Arif Alvi hinted in an interview that he wasn’t sure polls would be conducted by the end of January in response to a query about his level of confidence in the matter, the question has been weighing heavily on the minds of those who keep a close watch on Pakistan’s political developments. He stated, “I expect a very reasonable decision from the supreme judiciary, which has taken notice of the matter.” This statement implies that he is still debating the issue. Next day, the ECP released a press release. In a press release, the ECP ruled out the prospect of postponing the general election any longer. It emphasized that there should be no question that as soon as the final delimitation are revealed, it will declare a definitive election schedule. It said, “The Election Commission is fully prepared to hold elections in accordance with its action plan.”

Political parties are becoming uneasy for good reason—the stakes are quite high for all parties involved. The leader of the PML-N, Nawaz Sharif, appears to be enjoying the support of the state and lately backed the ECP. Speaking to the media prior to his travel to Pakistan, he identified it as “the authorized institution to announce the election date”. Although the exact context of the comment is unknown, it was strange to make it at that time given that the ECP had already announced its altered election schedule. There will likely be lingering concerns about the election because the paranoia won’t go away. The state seems to be leaning too much in favor of one side, which has worsened the situation. The PPP feels that the PML-N has benefited somewhat from the caretaker arrangements. It recently stated that the “lopsidedness of caretaker governments is becoming evident with each passing day.” The PTI concurs. Legitimizing an election held under such circumstances would be exceedingly challenging. Maybe that’s why some people think it might be postponed. Given that the ECP appears dedicated to sticking to its schedule, it need to think about stepping in to give the competing parties a more fair playing field. Providing equal opportunities to all candidates might help allay their concerns.