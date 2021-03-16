ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi has underscored the need for improving commercial and cultural relations with Bangladesh.He was talking to Pakistan s High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, who called on him in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The President underscored the need to enhance commercial relations, business-to-business cooperation and people-to-people contacts between Pakistan and Bangladesh for mutual benefit of the two countries.

He said Pakistan highly values its ties with Bangladesh and wants to further expand cooperation by using the existing bilateral mechanisms. The President asked the High Commissioner to work for improving ties between the two countries.