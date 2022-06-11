ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi Saturday congratulated Pakistan cricket team for ODI series win over West Indies, clinching 10th consecutive series triumph over the Windies.

The president on his Twitter handle also lauded contributions of Babar Azam, Imam ul Haq and Muhammad Nawaz.

Well played Pakistan. Congratulations for the series win, which is also your 10th consecutive against the West Indies. @babarazam258 & @ImamUlHaq12 continue their outstanding batting and Mohammad Nawaz gets a good 4/19. Enjoyable game of cricket. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) June 10, 2022

