Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned the European Commission that Turkey may part ways with the European Union if necessary.

For the past 24 years, Turkey has been aspiring to become a member of the European Union, but now the Turkish president has indicated a decrease in this desire.

According to foreign media, the Turkish president’s statement came after the release of a recent report based on the objections of the European Union member states regarding Turkey’s membership.

In the report on Turkey’s membership in the 27-member European Union, it is said that in the current situation, Turkey cannot be a member of the Union, but a parallel real framework will be sought to maintain friendly relations.

The report states that with regard to Turkey’s membership, the member states have expressed concerns about the human rights situation and respect for the law there.

President Erdoğan said that if the European Union wants to break relations with Turkey, then we will also evaluate these situations on our own account and if necessary, we will separate our ways from the European Union.