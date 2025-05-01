Islamabad:

A major breakthrough has been made in the transfer of judges case, the President has declared Justice Sarfaraz Dogar the senior-most judge of the Islamabad High Court.

The President has also declared the transfer of Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and 2 other judges permanent.

The Supreme Court has sent the matter of determining the seniority of High Court judges to the President. After the determination, the President has released the seniority list of Islamabad High Court judges.

According to the seniority list, Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, who will be transferred, will be the senior-most judge. Justice Khadim Hussain Soomro will be at number 9 while Justice Asif will be at number 11.

The matter of determining the seniority of judges and temporary or permanent transfer was sent to the President. 5 judges of the Islamabad High Court had filed an appeal against the Supreme Court’s decision yesterday.

The gazette notification was issued on June 27, 2025.

Five judges of the Islamabad High Court had appealed to the Supreme Court against the decision on June 28, while the issue of seniority of the judges had been decided a day earlier on June 27 in the form of a gazette notification.

The appointment of permanent Chief Justices of the High Courts will be considered in the Judicial Commission meeting on July 1. Permanent Chief Justices will be appointed for Sindh, Peshawar and Islamabad High Courts. One of the three most senior judges of each High Court will be appointed as Chief Justice.

The names of Justice Sarfaraz Dogar, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb from the Islamabad High Court will be under consideration.