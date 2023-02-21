By Staff Repoter

ISLAMABAD: Economist Mirza Akhtar Baig participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated, “We have accepted all the conditions of the IMF; all conditions for the IMF have been presented to Parliament.” Gas prices have been increased by 113%, additional taxes of 170 billion rupees have been imposed, A storm of inflation is bound to come.

The industry will be affected the most. Exports have decreased due to an increase in production costs. Circular debt is the biggest bomb. All the terms of the IMF have been accepted in the mini-budget. With the passing of the mini-budget, the IMF was convinced that the government would not reverse the taxes.

The Parliament has approved and implemented all of the IMF”s conditions. Inflation is likely to go up to 35%, and edible oil prices will rise due to our stupidity. Responding to a question, he said, “Curb Elite Privileges,”says IMF Managing Director, The IMF is not satisfied because of privileges given to the elite. The IMF wants to end privileges given to elites. If concessions are to be given, they should be given to the poor. Imran Khan doesn’t miss any opportunity to spread anarchy. The PDM government is also taking unpopular decisions.

Confrontation between political parties is poison for the economy. Investors are worried due to political instability in the country. The government is not doing reforms; the IMF has asked the government to do economic reforms.

Meanwhile, Advocate Supreme Court Raja Khalid Mehmood Khan participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated that “the president has resorted to Section 57.”He can announce the date of a general election after consulting with the Election Commission. “This is not a general election; it is a matter of two provincial elections.”

If the National Assembly is dissolved, the power rests with the President. The authority to announce the date of provincial elections rests not with the President but with the Governor. If we look at the law and the constitution, the president has exceeded his authority. The President of the State reneged on his oath by giving the date of elections.

According to my opinion, the president does not have the authority to give the date of elections, the president is not a representative of any political party, and the president giving the date of elections is unconstitutional. The Election Commission can challenge the orders of the President.

Similarly, General (retd) Naeem Khalid Lodhi participated in the programme “Sachi Baat.” He stated that “the government will have to take measures to reduce expenses; the government is not serious about improving the economy; the current government has no intention to beautify the country.”