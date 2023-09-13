President Arif Alvi has given the date of the general elections in the country on November 6.

President Arif Alvi has written a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in which he said that on August 9, he analyzed the National Assembly on the advice of the Prime Minister.

He said that the general elections should be held on Monday, November 6, 2023.

The letter states that the President has the authority to fix a date for general elections within 90 days, In order to fulfill the constitutional obligation, the Chief Election Commissioner has been invited for a meeting to work out how to implement the constitution and its mandate. can be done

According to the text of the President’s letter, the Chief Election Commissioner in response took the opposite position that it is the authority of the Election Commission, to strengthen the federation, It is agreed to hold the general elections of the National Assembly and Provincial Assemblies on the same day.

He has said in the letter that the Election Commission should follow the constitutional and legal measures to conduct free and fair elections and the Election Commission should seek guidance from the Supreme Court to hold elections in the National and Provincial Assemblies on the same day. President Arif Alvi has given the date of the general elections.

The President of the State has further said in the letter that after the publication of the census in August, the process of delimitation of constituencies is also going on, this is a mandatory condition under Article 51(5) of the Constitution and Section 17 of the Election Act. The Election Commission of Pakistan has the same opinion.

He said in the letter that the four provincial governments believe that the announcement of the election date is the mandate of the Election Commission, under Article 48(5) of the Constitution, the President has the authority to set the date within 90 days from the date of dissolution of the Assembly.