Restraint must be exercised to prevent further bloodshed and loss of human life. The situation calls for an immediate ceasefire: President Arif Alvi – Photo: File

Restraint must be exercised to prevent further bloodshed and loss of human life. The situation calls for an immediate ceasefire: President Arif Alvi – Photo: File

President Arif Alvi has expressed concern over the increasing violence in Palestine and Israel and said that restraint should be shown to prevent bloodshed and further loss of human lives.

He said that the situation demands an immediate ceasefire, the conflict between Palestine and Israel will further increase the hardships of the people.

President Arif Alvi stressed that the international community should play its role to prevent the parties from escalating the conflict further, the international community should work for the resolution of the long-standing conflict according to the UN resolutions.

On the other hand, the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has also declared full solidarity with the Palestinian people.

On the recent tension between Palestine and Israel, former President Asif Zardari said that the Palestinian people have been facing cruelty and brutality for a long time, and the world should raise its voice in support of the Palestinian people.

Former Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said that the people of Pakistan are always with the Palestinians, we are ready to express solidarity with the Palestinian people and do whatever we can.

Earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar said that he was heartbroken by the increasing violence in the Middle East, adding that recent events emphasize the urgent need to resolve the Palestinian issue.

He said that lasting peace in the Middle East lies in a two-state solution, a viable, independent state of Palestine under the pre-1967 borders, a state of Palestine with al-Quds al-Sharif at heart.

The spokesperson of the Foreign Office said that Pakistan reiterates the just resolution of the Palestinian issue in accordance with the UN and OIC resolutions.

It should be noted that on Saturday morning, 7000 rockets were fired at Israel from Gaza, after which the war broke out between Palestine and Israel. More than 300 Israelis, including Zionist soldiers, were killed in the attacks by the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Israel from land, sea, and air. Killed while hundreds were injured and dozens were taken hostage.