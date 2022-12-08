ISLAMABAD: At a ceremony today, President Dr. Arif Alvi will present awards to recently appointed top military leadership in appreciation of their meritorious services (Thursday).

Nishan-e-Imtiaz will be presented to Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Gen Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (military).

The ceremony will be attended by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, and federal ministries.

In November of last year, Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza took over as the new CJCSC and Gen Asim Munir replaced retired Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa as the new army chief.

For the top positions, the federal government had selected the two senior-most generals.