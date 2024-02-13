ISLAMABAD: The new presidential election will take place immediately after the election of the prime minister, as a result of which President Arif Alvi will lose the honor of taking oath from the new prime minister and his successor will have to fulfill this responsibility.

The newly elected members of the Assembly will take oath of office on February 26, which will be 3 days before the deadline for the inaugural session.

The current members of the assembly who will take oath of the new assembly, if they have also been elected members of the provincial assemblies, they will not remain members after that.

Top parliamentary sources have told The News that the election for 53 members of the Senate, Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman Senate and finally for the President of Pakistan will have to be completed by March 8.

According to the sources, if the presidential election is held a week earlier, then the new president will take oath from the new prime minister in place of the current president Arif Alvi.

Sources have said that as soon as the members of the national and provincial assemblies take oath, they will be able to cast their votes for the election of the Senate and then for the presidential election.

The sources, while giving the schedule, have said that the members of the Assembly will have to submit the details of their expenses by February 18 and the declaration regarding the elected members will be issued by February 22.

It is important to mention here that President Arif Alvi refused to take oath from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on August 14, 2022, under the excuse of ill health and this responsibility was carried out by the Senate Chairman.

The sources also reminded that the caretaker prime minister and cabinet members will remain in their respective positions until the swearing-in of the new prime minister.