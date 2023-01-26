President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that the government will be making a risky and dangerous move if they decide to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, as speculation has risen following the arrest of PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry. The President said in a conversation with senior journalists that arresting a former Prime Minister or any senior politician would lead to resistance and could potentially cause instability in the country. He also added that such action would be like “starting a fire” or fuelling anarchy in the country. This statement comes after Fawad Chaudhry, a former federal minister, was arrested from his Lahore residence for publicly threatening the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.

Criticism of Fawad Chaudhry’s Arrest and Treatment in Court

Fawad Chaudhry was taken to Islamabad after his arrest, where the police in the capital were granted a two-day remand of the PTI leader in a sedition case. His arrest has received strong criticism from within the federal government, which has denied any involvement in the matter.

In addition, President Alvi also expressed his disapproval of the way in which Fawad was treated in court, specifically the covering of his head with a white sheet and the use of handcuffs. He stated that “Institutions shouldn’t need police to maintain their respect” and that if someone has an issue with him, he would work to improve his performance rather than relying on police action. President Alvi Discusses Possibility of Negotiations and Early Polls

Despite ongoing protests from the PTI since Khan’s removal as Prime Minister in April of last year, the President emphasised that the former Prime Minister is not opposed to negotiations. He stated that “If politicians do not want to sit and negotiate, then what can I do? Imran Khan is not against negotiations, however, there was no response from the government [when asked to sit on the table]” and also mentioned that Khan was even willing to consider early polls as long as the government was willing to begin negotiations.

Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman and the Dissolution of the Assembly

As there is uncertainty surrounding the scheduling of elections in Pakistan's largest province, President Alvi stated that he had spoken to the Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman about setting a date for the polls. He said the Governor told him that he would only be able to issue a date for the elections if he had signed the summary to dissolve the current assembly. President Alvi also mentioned that the Governor informed him that he would not be involved in any "unconstitutional" actions. He added that PTI chief Imran Khan also fears that the elections might be delayed. The Punjab Assembly was dissolved on January 14th after the Governor refused to sign the dissolution summary sent to him by the then-Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

