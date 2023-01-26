President Dr. Arif Alvi has stated that the government will be making a risky and dangerous move if they decide to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, as speculation has risen following the arrest of PTI Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry. The President said in a conversation with senior journalists that arresting a former Prime Minister or any senior politician would lead to resistance and could potentially cause instability in the country. He also added that such action would be like “starting a fire” or fuelling anarchy in the country. This statement comes after Fawad Chaudhry, a former federal minister, was arrested from his Lahore residence for publicly threatening the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and their families in a media talk a day earlier.
Criticism of Fawad Chaudhry’s Arrest and Treatment in Court
Fawad Chaudhry was taken to Islamabad after his arrest, where the police in the capital were granted a two-day remand of the PTI leader in a sedition case. His arrest has received strong criticism from within the federal government, which has denied any involvement in the matter.
In addition, President Alvi also expressed his disapproval of the way in which Fawad was treated in court, specifically the covering of his head with a white sheet and the use of handcuffs. He stated that “Institutions shouldn’t need police to maintain their respect” and that if someone has an issue with him, he would work to improve his performance rather than relying on police action.
President Alvi Discusses Possibility of Negotiations and Early Polls