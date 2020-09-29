President Alvi urges business community to use IT for bolstering exports

value addition of products and use of information technology to bolster the country’s exports. Addressing award distribution ceremony of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries in Islamabad on Monday, he said incumbent government is making ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi has urged business community to focus on all out efforts to facilitate the business community. He said government is taking all stakeholders on board in decision making which is proving to be fruitful. The President said Punjab government is giving importance to the establishment of Special Economic Zones and skills development. He said that matter of up gradation for Faisalabad Airport will be discussed with Minister for Aviation. Earlier, Minister for Industries, Commerce and Investment Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal in his remarks said that a state of the art expo center will be established with public-private partnership on 70 acres in Faisalabad to facilitate the business community. He said Punjab government has allocated 1.5 billion rupees for skills development. He said a scheme will soon be launched to provide loans for self-employment, worth 35 billion rupees. Speaking on the occasion, President FCCI Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam thanked the government for providing business friendly environment in the country. Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam lauded the vision and decisions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to curtail the spread of Covid-19. On the occasion, President Dr. Arif Alvi distributed excellence awards among the members of Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industries. NNI