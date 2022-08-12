Dr. Arif Alvi asked political parties to refrain from discussing the Pakistan Army in open forums because the military was in charge of safeguarding national security. “it should not be made contentious.”

Following his divisive comments regarding the military forces on a television channel, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was detained by the Islamabad police on suspicion of sedition and inciting the populace against the state institutions, prompting the president’s declaration.

Speaking to media today at the Governor House in Lahore, Dr. Alvi suggested that a “consultative process” be started in order to bring all of the crucial national players to the negotiating table.However, a president is not legally permitted to communicate with stakeholders in a formal capacity under the constitution.

According to Dr Alvi, the government, opposition, and all other key institutions should seriously consider ways to diffuse the nation’s growing polarisation.

Specifically with regard to hosting free and fair elections and building a charter of economics that may assist smooth out the current political and economic scenario, he said political parties & stakeholders needed to get down and map out a way ahead.

“Everyone will need to consider the scenario we are involved in right now.”