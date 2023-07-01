ISLAMABAD: On Saturday, President Dr. Arif Alvi published a photo of himself standing and grinning warmly with Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman on his Twitter account.

The president stated on his Twitter account that such statements were highly emblematic of the wonderful relationships between the people of the two countries.

“Very symbolic of the excellent relationship between the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” the president stated in a tweet. The twinkling smiles of the two brothers are the purest expression of their bond.

Very symbolic of the great relationship between the people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. No better expression of the kinship than the beaming and affectionate smile on the faces of two brothers.

ماشاللہ pic.twitter.com/e884OPbuNa — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) July 1, 2023

The president had travelled to Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj.