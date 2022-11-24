ISLAMABAD: President Dr. Arif Alvi arrived in Lahore on Thursday. After the federal government announced the nomination of the new army chief and the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff committee, he is anticipated to meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

Prior to the president’s departure in a private aircraft, special security procedures had been arranged at Nur Khan Airbase. Imran Khan, a former prime minister and the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has stated that President Dr. Arif Alvi will talk about issues pertaining to the summary for the appointment of the Army Chief.

On Wednesday, he stated that he is in contact with President Dr. Arif Alvi over the summary for the nomination of the Army Chief.

Imran Khan claimed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif spoke with a wanted man on the appointment of the Army Chief. The individual is the chairman of a party, and the President would undoubtedly speak with him about the summary, according to Imran Khan.

The former prime minister declared, “If anyone thinks he will bring his army chief to unleash violence, then the nation will stand against him,” and added that Shehbaz Sharif was fully responsible for the Wazirabad attack and that Nawaz Sharif would also be aware of it. However, Tasnim Haider will now decide how the police will present their case in court.