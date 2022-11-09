ISLAMABAD: In honour of Allama Muhammad Iqbal Day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Dr. Arif Alvi both paid respect to him. President Dr. Arif Alvi has pleaded with the people to reorient their lives in line with Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s teachings on fostering fraternity and safeguarding the cherished principles of liberty, justice, and equality.

The president noted that adhering to Allama Iqbal’s teachings also centred on acquiring contemporary knowledge of the arts and sciences, as well as embracing innovation and creation without compromising religious, social, or cultural values and preferences.

On the day the country honoured one of the greatest intellectuals, philosophers, and poets of the East, Allama Iqbal, he remarked that generations of authors and philosophers around the world had been inspired by his ideas, ideals, and unconventional thinking.

He paid homage to the great poet for developing the concept of a distinct state for Muslims on the subcontinent, where they might live according to their religious, social, and cultural values free from intimidation and fear from the Hindu majority.

On August 14, 1947, this concept was at last realised under the dynamic leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.President Alvi noted that the great thinker and poet often emphasised the importance of learning and using it in daily life in order to comprehend life, perceive reality, and reach a greater degree of both spiritual satisfaction and happiness, growth, and wealth.

According to the president, he encouraged us to have more faith in our potential and ability so that we can become independent in all facets of life. And we continued our search for new solutions and bringing innovation and creativity in life without compromising our self-respect, dignity, and honour, religious, social, and cultural values.