LAHORE: President Asif Ali Zardari again reached Lahore on Thursday where he is expected to meet Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.President Asif Ali Zardari returned to Lahore after one-day stay in Islamabad. Asif Zardari’s last visit to Lahore lasted for five days. President will hold important discussions with the PML-N leadership to remove the reservations of the PPP in Punjab. Asif Zardari is also expected to meet Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The issues faced by the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Punjab will come under discussion during the meeting. Governor Punjab Sardar Salim Haider will also be present in the meeting.

During his last visit, President held meeting with PPP’s South Punjab leaders and workers. He is expected to hold meetings with the leaders of PPP Central Punjab during his current visit to Lahore.