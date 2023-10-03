It has been decided to make a film on the Oceangate Titan submarine that goes to the bottom of the ocean to see the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to a foreign news organization, everyone knows the Titan submarine of the Ocean Gate Company that went down in deep water to see the wreckage of the Titanic. There were 5 tourists in this submarine, including two Pakistani fathers and a son. The submarine Titan crashed near the wreckage of the Titanic due to which the wreckage of the Titan was later found near the wreckage of the Titanic.

However, it is now being reported that the decision has been made to make a movie on the Titan submarine, which is currently called Salvaged. has made documentaries about Kyle Bingham, the mission director of the

According to foreign media, the writer of the film, Justin McGregor, said regarding the production of the film that the tragedy of Titan reminds me of the disaster of the space shuttle Challenger in 1986, it is a tragedy that I will never forget. Ga, the now-in-production film will capture all aspects before and after the 2023 Titan mission.

According to Jonathan, the co-writer of this film, our media, which destroys the lives of many people by convicting them without any investigation, it is important to know the truth and the purpose of making this film is also that the people know the truth.