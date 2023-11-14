ISLAMABAD: Jailed PTI Chairman Imran Khan is going to be taken into NAB custody anytime now, which suggests that he is going to stay in jail for a long time, even if he gets bail from the Supreme Court in the cipher case. Don’t get it.

Official sources say that despite the remand of Imran Khan by NAB on Monday, the PTI Chairman will remain in Adiala Jail where he is already in judicial custody in the cipher case, NAB did not transfer him to their jail. want to do

How did you get them out?

Following NAB’s request, the Islamabad-based NAB court on Monday issued an arrest warrant against former prime minister Tosha Khana and NCA UK in two cases of settlement of 190 million pounds. Either way, Imran Khan will remain in jail because of NAB’s action.

The NAB people submitted a request to comply with the arrest warrant in the accountability court. Accepting the request, the court directed the Adiala Jail to follow the action as per the law, NAB had taken the stand that the arrest of Chairman PTI is necessary to complete the investigation in the above two cases.

Imran Khan’s remand to NAB means that there is no possibility of bail soon. A legal expert says that the remand of Imran Khan by NAB means that he will remain in jail for at least a few months.

The prosecution is expecting the ongoing trial of the cipher case to last 6 to 8 weeks, with six witnesses said to be presented during the hearing at Adiala Jail on Tuesday. And the total number of witnesses is 27.

It is believed that the cipher case can have serious consequences for Imran Khan.

On May 9, Imran Khan was arrested from the precincts of the Islamabad High Court by a dozen Rangers in a case linked to the £190 million NCA, which sparked protests across the country.

However, on May 11, the Supreme Court declared his arrest “illegal” and ordered his release. On May 12, the Islamabad High Court restrained the authorities from arresting Imran Khan in any case (including unannounced cases) registered across the country till May 15.

Later, after being charged in the Tosha Khan case, Imran Khan was arrested by the Sessions Court in Islamabad and has been in jail since then. The Islamabad High Court had suspended his arrest in the Tosha Khan case, but he was arrested in the cipher case before his release. He has been remanded in this case and kept in judicial custody in Adiala Jail.